St. Johns Public Schools faces potential layoffs after bond failure

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — St. Johns Public Schools is facing difficult decisions, including staff layoffs, after voters rejected a proposed bond last month that would have funded infrastructure and security improvements at local schools.



Failed bond would have fixed security issues like unsecured school vestibules

Teachers and staff face potential layoffs and reduced hours

District still plans to implement essential safety measures despite budget constraints

Watch the video to learn more about the difficult decisions the district faces:

St. Johns schools anticipate layoffs, security upgrades uncertain after bond failure

At Oakview South Elementary School, unsecured vestibules remain a safety concern. The current setup allows visitors to enter the school once the door is unlocked without going through the front office, an issue the failed bond would have addressed.

"What I'm seeing is, some people aren't gonna be able to make it work because their position may be cut," said Kelly Dean, a 3rd grade teacher at Oakview South Elementary School.

Despite the bond failure, district officials say they still intend to implement some of the proposed changes they consider essential safety measures.

"See what we can do within our general fund budget that we can actually complete some of those projects. And by doing that we have to look at some of those reduction of hours, layoffs, and cuts to our staff," said Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume.

The school board is currently determining classroom priorities and next steps. All anticipated staff layoffs will be made before the next school year begins.

Dean expressed concern about the difficult choices ahead: "Where are we gonna take the money from to put it where it needs to go? And then we're gonna have people upset that their child's not getting all the things they're supposed to be getting. Well… we asked you for help."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

