St. Johns Police Department shares tip to stay safe at home during snowstorm

Neighbors in St. Johns, like Carl and Halla Geiger, prepare for winter storms by staying home and staying warm.

Chief David Kirk emphasizes the importance of having essentials like food, water, and blankets during storms, and advises avoiding travel if conditions worsen.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We’ve talked about preparing your car for a winter storm, but what about when it comes to your home? I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, speaking with officials on how to get you and your family through whatever this winter storm might bring.

When it comes to living in Michigan, many neighbors are used to the snow. But with snow in the forecast, St. Johns neighbors like Carl and Halla Geiger have their plans already set in place.

"We’re going to go home, curl up in a blanket, and stay there," said Carl Geiger.

But for neighbors who aren’t as prepared just yet, I visited the St. Johns Police Department to talk to Chief David Kirk about what those efforts should look like to keep yourself safe at home during a storm.

"Be sure to have water, food, milk, and those things that you need to get by if you can’t get access for a couple of days," said Kirk.

Kirk told me making the trip to the store before the storm can save you lots of headaches during one.

"Road crews will be out, and the potential for slide-offs and crashes increases as road conditions deteriorate with the snow," said Kirk.

As your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, I talk with Kirk throughout the seasons, including during this Michigan winter.

And he also had some tips if the neighborhood's power goes out.

"Be sure you aren’t operating generators inside or close enough to somewhere inside where the fumes and exhaust from the generator can enter into your house. That’s an extremely dangerous situation to have," said Kirk.

Kirk told me other items like blankets, coats, extra socks, candles, and hand warmers are the way to go to prevent fume risk. And for neighbors like Geiger, there is one more piece of advice.

"Use your head! If they tell you not to go on the road, don’t!" said Halla Geiger.

