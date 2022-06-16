St. Johns outdoor movie nights are back!

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Outdoor movie nights in St. Johns are back starting Friday, June 24, in the St. Johns Lutheran Church parking lot.

It's free to attend, just BYOC - bring your own chair.

There will be live music with a performance by the Silver Creek Band at 7 p.m., and the film "Dog," will be shown at dusk.

There will also be food trucks from Chuckie D's BBQ, Spun Confection and Ice Cream Medics.

Parking is available on-site or in the Kroger parking lot.

