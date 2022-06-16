Watch
NeighborhoodsDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

St. Johns outdoor movie nights are back!

St. Johns outdoor movie nights are back!
St. Johns Lutheran Church
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 09:58:15-04

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Outdoor movie nights in St. Johns are back starting Friday, June 24, in the St. Johns Lutheran Church parking lot.

It's free to attend, just BYOC - bring your own chair.

There will be live music with a performance by the Silver Creek Band at 7 p.m., and the film "Dog," will be shown at dusk.

There will also be food trucks from Chuckie D's BBQ, Spun Confection and Ice Cream Medics.

Parking is available on-site or in the Kroger parking lot.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Shields

Lauren Shields

8:25 PM, Aug 21, 2019

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Shields

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter