St. Johns outdoor movie nights are back!

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Outdoor movie nights in St. Johns are back starting Friday, June 24, in the St. Johns Lutheran Church parking lot.
It's free to attend, just BYOC - bring your own chair.
There will be live music with a performance by the Silver Creek Band at 7 p.m., and the film "Dog," will be shown at dusk.
There will also be food trucks from Chuckie D's BBQ, Spun Confection and Ice Cream Medics.
Parking is available on-site or in the Kroger parking lot.
