St. Johns neighbors help plant trees at new Fantasy Forest 2.0 playground

St. Johns neighbors came together Tuesday to catch the first glimpse of the Fantasy Forest 2.0 project and help plant nearly 150 plants on the grounds.

The new playground will provide accessible equipment for neighbors of all abilities and age groups.

The project cost nearly $2 million, funded by regional partners, businesses and community donations.

Fantasy Forest 2.0 will officially open with a ribbon-cutting on October 1.

Turning fantasy into reality, St. Johns residents left their mark on a community project years in the making.

The new playground aims to provide accessible equipment for people of all abilities and play structures for all age groups.

"In this day and age, when sometimes we struggle to see bright spots in the world, this playground structure, this regional economic development playscape for the city is just a wonderful example of how the community can come together and make it shine," St. Johns City Manager Chad Gamble said.

Gamble tells me that this project comes with a nearly $2 million price tag. He says it was paid for by regional and business partners as well as community donations.

The park will officially open with a ribbon-cutting on October 1.

"This project started with the community, and it will be a benefit for the community for generations to come," Gamble said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

