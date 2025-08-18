A St. Johns neighbor is transforming a building into a nature-based school and invited the community to participate in a unique pre-renovation activity by drawing on walls scheduled for demolition.

Copper Learning Academy founder Audrey Tipper invited neighbors to draw on walls before they're demolished during renovation.

The nature-based school is set to be located in Eureka, just off US 127 near St. Johns.

Tipper is in the final stages of completing Michigan's state approval requirements for the school.

WATCH: St. Johns neighbor invites community to draw on walls before school renovation

St. Johns neighbor invites community to draw on walls before school renovation

Many neighbors participated in the unusual art opportunity at the future school site.

I visited a building in Eureka that one of our neighbors hopes to soon transform into a school. Audrey Tipper, founder of Copper Learning Academy, invited community members to draw on the walls before they're knocked down.

"I have to tear down three walls as we're getting ready to open a school here. And so I thought, why not have the kids come do fun art all over the walls before they have to go," Tipper said.

Tipper is working on opening her nature-based school, Copper Learning Academy, in Eureka, just off of US 127 near St. Johns. Many neighbors came out to take up her offer and draw on the walls on Sunday.

Tipper says she's in the final stages of completing the State of Michigan's approval requirements for the school.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.