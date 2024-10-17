St. Johns Musical is a place for everyone

Trenton Carpenter, a senior at St. Johns High School, who was diagnosed with autism at age 5, has pursued his dream of being in a musical, finding a sense of belonging in the school's theater program.

Trenton's mother, Krista, expresses her pride in her son's achievements, highlighting the importance of providing a voice for all children, including those with autism.

To see Trenton perform and experience the joy of the upcoming musical watch the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a space where everyone says they feel seen and heard. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at St. Johns High School, learning how one musical is including everyone.

To most, this looks like any other rehearsal, but to one woman in the crowd, it's a reminder that kindness still exists in the world.

"He is thriving in life," said Krista Carpenter.

Krista told me her son Trenton was diagnosed with autism at just 5 years old. Ever since he was young, Trenton has had a dream to be in a musical.

"Seeing all the people acting, dancing around, and singing... it was amazing," said Trenton Carpenter.

Trenton joined the musical class in 2022, a place that immediately felt like home. The same home that Director Barry Palmer has led for the last 11 years.

"You get out of your own world, out of your own stresses, out of your own hard day, and this is just something that's fun for people to be around," said Palmer.

And for Trenton, it's exactly that.

"When I'm out there, I feel like a whole different person. I feel like I can actually express myself, and I feel like people will actually listen to me," said Carpenter.

And Krista gets to see her son thrive.

"All kids that are autistic are amazing. Some have a voice, and some don't. His voice is on that stage, so... proud mom."

The musical debuts November 8th, with tickets still available to see Trenton and the rest of the amazing cast.

