St. Johns Mint Festival celebrates 40 years of tradition

Many St. Johns neighbors are looking forward to the annual Mint Festival kicking off later this week. The festival, celebrating its 40th anniversary, has deep roots in the community's history of mint farming.

The St. Johns Mint Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, expecting to draw 60,000 to 80,000 visitors.

Paul Martis, one of the festival's founding members, reflects on how the event has grown since its 1985 inception.

The festival will take place August 8-10 with events at both the Clinton County Fairgrounds and downtown St. Johns.

Paul Martis, now 93 and living at Grace Haven Assisted Living, was among the key local leaders who helped bring the first Mint Festival to life in 1985 alongside his late wife, Joann Martis.

"It's unreal, really. Because I can't believe she manufactured something that resounds year after year after year," Martis said.

Martis worked on a mint farm owned by his father while growing up and appreciates how the festival continues to recognize the history of mint farming in St. Johns.

"I can't believe the way it's grown and grown. And every year it keeps growing bigger and bigger. It's unreal, I can't understand it," Martis said.

Reflecting on his days working in the mint fields, Martis added, "Dad was a big shot on the farm and I was a lackey."

St. Johns Chamber of Commerce President Jason Denovich is busy preparing for what he expects to be one of the biggest years for the festival.

"This is its 40th year. On an average we bring 60 to 80 thousand people to our town. So obviously like any festival, it's a great economic boost," Denovich said.

The festival offers a variety of activities for attendees of all ages.

"Well if you've never been to the Mint Festival, we have something for everybody. We have a great carnival this year, we have the Grand Mint Parade Saturday morning, we have tons of live entertainment," Denovich said.

The Mint Festival will take place August 8 through 10, with events at both the Clinton County Fairgrounds and in downtown St. Johns.

