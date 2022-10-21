St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park will host trunk-or-treat Saturday

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — This weekend, take the road less traveled and go trunk-or-treating at the St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park.

This Saturday between noon and 1 p.m., the park invites the community, their kids and their pets to dress up, come out and collect some candy and goodies.

After the event, people can hit the dirt until 4 p.m. Admission to the park after the trunk-or-treat is $10.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help decorate the park ahead of the event.

Click here to volunteer, or email stjohnsoffroad@gmail.com.

