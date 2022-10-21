Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park will host trunk-or-treat Saturday

This weekend, take the road less traveled and go trunk-or-treating at the St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park at 2710 W. Townsend Rd.
Trunk-or-Treat at St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park
Posted at 9:44 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 09:44:40-04

ST. JOHNS, Mich.  — This weekend, take the road less traveled and go trunk-or-treating at the St. Johns Mint City Offroad Park.

This Saturday between noon and 1 p.m., the park invites the community, their kids and their pets to dress up, come out and collect some candy and goodies.

After the event, people can hit the dirt until 4 p.m. Admission to the park after the trunk-or-treat is $10.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help decorate the park ahead of the event.

Click here to volunteer, or email stjohnsoffroad@gmail.com.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Shields

8:25 PM, Aug 21, 2019

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Shields

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter