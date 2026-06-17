St. Johns massage therapist recovering after head-on crash, community rallies with support

A St. Johns business owner and massage therapist is recovering from serious injuries after a head-on collision earlier this month, and the community is rallying to support her.

Ashley Taylor was injured in a head-on collision earlier this month while driving home from work

A GoFundMe organized by a friend has raised over $10,000

Local businesses are collecting donations and messages of support

WATCH: Community supports massage therapist after crash

Community supports massage therapist after crash

Ashley Taylor was driving home from work when a car veered into her lane and collided with her head-on.

"To kind of find out that it was her that was in the accident, I was just shocked. I was like, oh no, like this is not OK," said Gabrielle Ward-Collier, a St. Johns resident.

Ward-Collier, who started as Taylor's client and became her friend, organized a GoFundMe for Taylor. The fundraiser has raised over $10,000 so far.

"She's the breadwinner in her family. If she doesn't have her job, then she doesn't have anything," Ward-Collier said.

Local businesses are also stepping up to support Taylor and her family. Oh Mi Organics is collecting messages of support and monetary donations.

"If one of us in the community hurts, we all hurt. We've been asking people to leave little inspirational notes," said Brent Hurst, Oh Mi Organics co-owner. "Any way we can help, we're honored to do so."

Taylor is at a rehab facility making strides in her healing but has a long journey ahead. She said without the community's support, she would have nothing left. She also offered a word of warning for drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads.

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