St. Johns man testified former school counselor sexually abused him 'between 50 and 100 times'

Wednesday was day three in the trial of Kimberly Feldpausch, who is charged with sexually abusing an underage boy when she was a guidance counselor at St. Johns Middle School between 2001 and 2002.

The 34-year-old St. Johns man accusing Feldpausch testified in the 29th Circuit Court in St. Johns Wednesday that when he was 13 and 14 years old, in seventh and eighth grades at St. Johns Middle School, he and Feldpausch had sexual relations, "between 50 and 100 times. Dozens of times."

Feldpausch has denied having sex with her accuser.

"Mrs. Feldpausch has maintained her innocence since day one, when these allegations were made," Mary Chartier, Feldpausch's defense attorney, said. "She continues to maintain it now. We're vigorously fighting this case and we will continue to do so."

According to the man, Feldpausch, who was in her mid-thirties at the time, became his guidance counselor in the fall of 2000, due to his poor attendance, suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

The counseling sessions became flirtatious, he said, with Feldpausch allegedly teaching him how to take off a bra.

He said the relationship became sexual in the early fall of 2001, after he didn't make the basketball team. He said he went into her office for a hug, but instead they ended up caressing and kissing.

"We ended up making out for, you know, five minutes," the man said.

The relationship continued to evolve.

"It became more sexual," the man said. "It progressed quickly. We ended up simulating sex positions on the floor of her office."

He said on the last day of eighth grade, after Feldpausch gave him some Jack Daniels whiskey, they had penetrative sex in her office.

At the time he thought it was consensual, but said he now realizes that it was inappropriate, as he was only 14. The age of consent in Michigan is 16, but it is illegal for school employees to have sex with students of any age in their schools or districts.

Their last sexual encounter was when he was in ninth grade in her office after hours on a weekend.

He said these incidents still haunt him, which led him to attempt suicide in 2019 and then again in 2020.

A social worker suggested he go to police with the information. The case was filed June 19, 2020.

Feldpausch has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chartier said she believes the trial will last a couple of weeks.

