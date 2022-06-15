St. Johns man kills ex-girlfriend in Gratiot County murder-suicide

NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead and one injured after a murder-suicide in North Shade Township Tuesday.

At 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Gratiot County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 8000 block of West Cleveland Road by a 34-year-old man, who said someone had entered his home while he and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Reagan Torp of Portland, Michigan, were sleeping.

The man had parked his car nearby and then entered the home. Deputies later identified him as 22-year-old Christopher Szafran of St. Johns, who had previously been in a relationship with Torp.

Deputies say Szafran fatally shot Torp and then shot at the caller, grazing his head. Szafran then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life. He and Torp were both pronounced dead at the scene. The boyfriend was treated for minor injuries.

