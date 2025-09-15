St. Johns Lions fans celebrate big win against Chicago Bears at neighborhood sports bar

St. Johns Lions fans gathered at Ryan's Roadhouse to watch their team secure a victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, reinvigorating excitement across Mid-Michigan.

Local fans describe the sports bar as having "great energy" and being "the place to be" for Lions games.

I caught the end of Sunday's game at Ryan's Roadhouse in St. Johns, where fans were celebrating enthusiastically after the Lions' victory over the Chicago Bears.

"All in, all the time. Super Bowl bound. Let's go, Lions! Yeah!" bartender Jeff Falor cheered as the game concluded.

The win against the Chicago Bears has re-energized fans across Mid-Michigan, including at Ryan's Roadhouse in St. Johns, where Falor shared his thoughts on the game.

"It's about time. Last week was terrible. We played terribly. Offensive line was horrible. But this week we got it together. We played against our ex-offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. So, I'm sure everybody was fired up," Falor said.

Falor expressed gratitude for the loyal Lions fan customer base that regularly comes to Ryan's Roadhouse to watch the games. Among these dedicated fans is St. Johns neighbor Jim Schultheiss.

"Every Sunday we're here. We're cheering them on, and this is the place to be for sure. Great energy, great enthusiasm - it's a lot of fun," Schultheiss said.

Schultheiss added that it's an exciting time to be a Lions fan.

"There's a lot to be excited about being a Lions fan. It's been a long time waiting for this kind of enthusiasm and this kind of energy out of this team, and we're here for them every week," Schultheiss said.

The celebration concluded with Falor leading fans in singing the Lions fight song: "With honor you will keep your fame. Down the field and gain a Lions victory. Go lions!"

