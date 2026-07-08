St. Johns launching home repair grant program with up to $25,000 for eligible homeowners

The city of St. Johns is preparing to launch a home repair grant program that would provide eligible households with up to $25,000.

The city of St. Johns is preparing a home repair grant program that would offer eligible households up to $25,000.

The city has set aside $200,000 for home improvements; the broader grant package includes about $800,000 for downtown apartment development.

Mayor Scott Dzurka said the city aims to have applications open by the end of the year.

WATCH: St. Johns to launch home repair grants up to $25K

St. Johns to launch home repair grants up to $25K

St. Johns Mayor Scott Dzurka said the goal is to have applications open by the end of the year. He expects a waitlist, and says older homes in need of the most repairs will be priority.

"We feel this is a great opportunity to start upgrading and updating some of our housing," Dzurka said.

The city has set aside $200,000 for home improvements under the program. The grant also includes about $800,000 to help develop apartments downtown.

Dzurka said he hopes the combination of new housing and assistance for current homeowners will strengthen St. Johns neighborhoods and the local housing market.

St. Johns resident Amber Stanton said she took notice when she heard about the program.

"Money's tight and costs are high, so I know a lot of people are just one major repair away from being in real serious trouble," Stanton said.

Stanton said the program would offer reassurance to families in the community.

"It would really give us a bit of peace of mind to know that there's a program like that out there for us in case some major repair needs done," she said.

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