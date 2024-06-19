St. Johns kennel shows one special way their dogs stay cool during heatwave

Since 1979, Cher Car Kennel in St. Johns has been helping to train dogs for competitions, police, and more.

During the summer heatwave, the kennel found one unique way to keep their dogs entertained and cool

Video shows the dogs using the kennel's dive pool and training.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. The neighborhood heatwave is taking its toll on residents across Mid-Michigan. That's why one local kennel here is taking a dive into safety.

From this view, this looks like a normal dog training facility, but when you get beyond the bushes, it's so much more.

It's dock diving...

"I found that dogs, given the choice between what we do on this field and what we're doing on this field, they always come over here," said Cher Car Kennel Founder Cheryl Carlson.

Carlson has been training dogs since 1979...

And since building their pool in 2016, Carlson likes being on this field just as much as the dogs...

"As long as your dog has fun and goes in the water willingly, you'll have a blast with this sport," said Carlson.

The one thing Carlson loves most about it is protecting them from Michigan's incoming heatwave...

"Every single time that they go out on the dock, they get a nice cooling splash and a quiet swim in," said Carlson.

Carlson says the water protects the pups from overheating and keeps the dogs entertained, which is one of the reasons Amy Coxon brings her dog to join the fun.

"It's just a big party atmosphere. We've got music, we grill out, dogs are having a blast, everyone is staying cool in the pool, so it's one of my favorite things to do with them," said Coxon.

Carlson also says all are welcome to bring their pets and take lessons in dock diving, whether big or small.

For more information on the kennel and its upcoming events, click here.

More coverage on pet health safety during high temperatures:

