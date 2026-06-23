St. Johns hosts sixth annual Pride celebration

Neighbors gathered Sunday at St. Johns City Park for the sixth annual St. Johns Pride celebration.

St. Johns Call-In Coalition held its sixth annual Pride celebration Sunday at St. Johns City Park

Organizers have faced pushback at city council meetings from residents opposed to the event

Attendees said public representation provides hope and helps LGBTQ+ community members feel less alone

WATCH: St. Johns Pride draws community support

St. Johns Pride draws community support

Andrea Ryan, founder of the St. Johns Call-In Coalition, said the event creates intentional spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Creating spaces intentionally like this one is important because we all have to find a sense of ourselves," Ryan said.

Ryan said the organization has faced opposition while planning the annual celebration.

"We got a lot of pushback at city council meetings, people very angry about not wanting this in their community," Ryan said.

Madalynn Singleton, an attendee from Williamston who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said public representation matters.

"But the more you talk about it in public, the more people feel better about themselves, and they don't feel so upset about who they could be or what they are. They feel represented so they're not alone," Singleton said.

Singleton said the event gave her hope.

"It gives me a lot of hope honestly for the future, especially in this more uncertain time. So, seeing everybody show up gives me hope," Singleton said.

Ryan said the sense of community keeps organizers and attendees returning each year.

"It really does outweigh all of the negative that we've faced over the years," Ryan said.

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