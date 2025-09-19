Travel influencers from across Michigan explored St. Johns Thursday as part of a special tourism initiative aimed at showcasing the city's attractions.

The St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce invited travel influencers with a collective social media following of over 200,000.

The tour included stops at The Nordic Pineapple, The Heist Grille, Uncle Johns Cider Mill, Havoner's Chocolate and more.

Chamber officials hope the event will remind visitors that St. Johns is a destination worth stopping for.

WATCH: Michigan travel influencers discover hidden gems in St. Johns

St. Johns hosts content creator tour to boost tourism in Clinton County

I got the chance to be a tourist in my own neighborhood Thursday, as part of the content creator retreat hosted by the St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber invited travel influencers from across the state to experience the city and share it with their collective social media following of over 200,000.

Chamber Director Danielle Schrader organized the tourism initiative with hopes of putting St. Johns on more travelers' maps.

"Our hope is that people will be kind of reminded of our small town. That is, we are right off the highway so we get a little bit forgotten about. And people maybe go through the area but don't really stop. They'll be reminded of what a great spot and destination St. Johns can be," Schrader said.

Along with The Nordic Pineapple, the tour also made stops at other staple spots in the neighborhood including The Heist Grille, Uncle Johns Cider Mill and Havoner's Chocolate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

