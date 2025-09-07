Dogs and their handlers from across Michigan gathered in St. Johns for the annual Canine Frisbee Toss & Fetch Championship, showcasing the bond between pets and their owners through competitive play.



Teams from Bay City, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, St. Johns, and Lansing competed in the championship event.

The competition featured four different divisions where dogs earned points for each successful catch.

Organizers emphasize that the sport is accessible to anyone with a dog that enjoys playing fetch.

WATCH: Dogs showcase skills at St. Johns Frisbee championship

St. Johns hosts annual Canine Frisbee Toss & Fetch Championship

The field in St. Johns transformed into a canine playground as teams competed in the annual Canine Frisbee Toss & Fetch Championship.

Over 40 teams with more than 60 dogs participated in the event, competing in four different divisions. Dogs earned points based on successful catches during their performances.

"We have teams from Bay City, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, St. Johns, Lansing," said Ashley Kutzli.

Joshua Hazel, one of the event organizers, explained the excitement these competitions generate among the dog community.

"I am a part of the West Side Disk Dog League that plays at Fuller Field in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and to be able to come and see other clubs play together is really the most exciting time of the year for me," Hazel said.

Ashley Kutzli, another organizer, emphasized that the sport is accessible to anyone with a dog that enjoys playing fetch.

"Anybody who has a dog that loves to play fetch can play this game. It's super family friendly," Kutzli said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

