St. Johns holds parade to celebrate Homecoming and Silver Paralympic Medalist Jayci Simon

Recently, St. Johns native Jayci Simon returned from the Paris Paralympic games where her and her partner Miles Krajewski claimed a Silver Medal in Badminton

Friday, a parade was held for both St. Johns homecoming and as a celebration for Simon's return.

Video shows the crowds celebration and reaction to Simon's achievement.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. It was a big night here downtown as neighbors gathered for homecoming and to celebrate the return of Jayci Simon and her silver medal from the Paris Paralympics.

Neighbors from all over Mid-Michigan claimed their spots ahead of the parade...

"I brought my car and left it at 3 o'clock so that we would have a place on the street," said St. Johsn Neighbor LouAnn Myszka.

An early spot not only to watch the homecoming parade but also to welcome back Jayci Simon—a badminton athlete who just returned from Paris with a Paralympic silver medal. It’s the very first medal for St. Johns.

"It means the world to me to come back with a medal, and it represents the community that I have behind me. I wouldn't be here today without my community and my family," said Simon.

A community that not only stood with her during the games from afar but also cheered her on as she passed by here at home.

"It’s so awesome to have all of the bands, kids from kindergarten all the way through students who graduated several years ago, and everyone is just excited to be here. The turnout is as good as it can be," said David Kirk, Chief of the St. Johns Police Department.

"I’m just appreciative of everyone who is behind me. It’s awesome," said Simon.

