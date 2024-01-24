St. Johns holds open house for Fantasy Forest Park renovation

After receiving a spark grant for over $694,000, the City of St. Johns is getting closer to finalizing the Fantasy Forest renovation project

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Schafer says that the park will be more accessible for everyone of any ability

Schafer also notes that for the renovation, no trees from the forest will be removed to keep the 'Fantasy Forest' name and feel

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where this park, Fantasy Forest, has been for 23 years, and soon it will be receiving some changes that benefit anyone of any ability.

"There's a large population of people who, you know, go to playgrounds and can't use half of it because 'Well, my wheelchair can't make it across this or this is hard for me with my walker.' We want to try and get rid of that," said City of St. Johns Parks and Recreation Director, Bill Schafer.

That solution? Redoing the entirety of the Fantasy Forest playground.

"We want to make this universally accessible. We want it for anyone to be able to use, whether you're in a wheelchair, in a walker, Grandma and Grandpa chasing the grand kids around," said Schafer.

This vision was made possible when the city was awarded a Spark Grant for over $694,000 to help cover costs of equipment and renovations of the park, and maintaining the scenery that makes up Fantasy Forest.

"We're looking at Fantasy Forest 2.0 is kind of what we've been referring to this project as so to take all of the trees out of the park, it wouldn't be a forest anymore," said Schafer.

To help with the planning, the city is holding an open house Wednesday to hear what ideas residents want incorporated into the new park.

"We want to know what the public wants," said, Schafer.

And with the new park expected to last a long time, Schafer says there is only one option.

"Doing it right. Like I said, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and we want to make sure that we do it and we do it the right way," said Schafer.

