St. Johns High School offers free summer meals for kids under 18

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — St. Johns Public Schools is offering free meals this summer at St. Johns High School for any child under 18.



Any child under 18 can take advantage of the free meal program at St. Johns High School.

The program runs Monday through Thursday until August 14, offering both breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: St. Johns High School provides free summer meals for local children

"I love that St. Johns is offering free food for the students, that's just one less thing they have to worry about," said neighbor Jon Welter.

Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder to find other free meal locations around Mid-Michigan.

