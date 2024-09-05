St. Johns Good News Kitchen adds one more day to their free meal schedule

Started in 2022, the Good News Kitchen was a way the St. Johns Lutheran Church helped to combat hunger in St. Johns

Serving 250 lunches every Tuesday for 2 years now has expanded. The church will now serve lunches every Tuesday and Thursday for anyone in need.

Video shows the food being prepped and neighbors response to the free meals.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. The Good News Kitchen is a place where neighbors can come enjoy a free meal. Now, with others stepping in to help, the kitchen is expanding that effort.

This is the third time I've been to the Good News Kitchen, but for others...

"Oh goodness, for about the last year or two," said a St. Johns neighbor.

I spoke to a neighbor who didn’t wish to be named but wanted to share her experience with the kitchen.

"I have a big back end in my car, and sometimes they just give me stuff to fill it up. I mean, they've given boxes and boxes of food for families, and I arrive and these people just love it and are so thankful for it."

Normally, the meals have been served on Tuesdays, but thanks to a recent $10,000 grant, the kitchen has now added Thursdays into the mix, producing over 500 free meals for anyone in need.

"It's just a new beginning to make sure everyone is fed, and the Good Lord has provided us with all of this food to pass on," said kitchen volunteer, Betty Gamble.

Gamble told me she has been involved with the church since before the lunch service started, but from the start until now, she knows she and other volunteers are making St. Johns a less hungry community.

"Look at the prices of things these days. People just can’t afford it," said Gamble.

But as the need in our community grows, Gamble says they need more help.

"We need volunteers to drive, need volunteers to cook, do dishes, or just smile," said Gamble.

The kitchen's hours are now 11 to 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, open to anyone that needs a bite to eat.

"When people need something, you just gotta pitch in."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook