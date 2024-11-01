St. Johns First Responders makes Halloween easier on families

On Thursday, local first responders in St. Johns hosted a Halloween event at the fire department, allowing kids and families to safely gather and collect treats during daylight hours.

Residents like Alex and Sherri Paseka praised the initiative, highlighting how it makes Halloween easier and fosters community spirit.

Thursday, neighbors across Mid-Michigan celebrated Halloween... and it was all treats here in St. Johns. I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg at the St. Johns Fire Department, where local emergency officials are making Halloween a little easier for our younger neighbors...

"The opportunity to see first responders in a non-crisis situation, with the kids and families being able to come and see us, is great. We get the benefit of them coming in costume to see us, so it's kind of a win-win."

Neighbors like Alex and Sherri Paseka say this effort from responders makes their night a lot easier...

"I have grandkids, and it seems nice because you can go early. I'm old, and I like being home, so it works well for me," said Paseka.

"It means a lot. Growing up in this town, it means a lot that everyone takes care of this small community," said Paseka.

And Kirk says the neighbors' participation means the world to them as well...

"The relationship we have with the community is second to none here in St. Johns and all of the emergency services. It's just an opportunity to get out and interact with the folks who treat us very well and take good care of us."

