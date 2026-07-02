St. Johns firefighters adapt during triple-digit heat index week

Firefighters in St. Johns are adjusting how they operate on scene as heat index values reached triple digits across mid-Michigan this week.

Heat index values hit triple digits across mid-Michigan this week, forcing St. Johns firefighters to change how they operate on scene

Crews are rotating out faster than usual and calling in help from neighboring departments to avoid heat-related emergencies

Fire Chief Kevin Douglas says turnout gear adds 45–60 pounds to a firefighter's body on top of an already dangerous heat environment

WATCH: Firefighters battle the heat, not just the fire

Firefighters battle the heat, not just the fire

St. Johns Fire Chief Kevin Douglas said the combination of heavy protective gear and high temperatures creates conditions that can become dangerous quickly.

"On the average day, it's already extra warm inside of our turnout gear, we're adding another 45 - 60 pounds of gear onto our body," Douglas said. "We're essentially wearing a snowmobile suit in 95 degree weather."

To reduce the risk of heat-related emergencies, Douglas said crews are shortening their work periods on scene and cycling through personnel more frequently than usual.

"We'll have shorter work periods on scene where we'll rotate our crews out quicker than we usually would just to avoid any heat related emergencies," Douglas said.

The department is also calling in additional help from neighboring departments and using a Clinton County Blue Bus for on-scene cooling during extreme heat events.

"It's already gonna be a hot environment with the fire, this makes it ten times worse for our members," Douglas said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.