St. Johns fire chief reminds neighbors to check smoke detectors during daylight saving time

As we set our clocks back an hour for daylight saving time Sunday, St. Johns Fire Chief Kevin Douglas says it's also time to make another change that could keep loved ones safe.

Fire safety experts recommend changing smoke detector batteries twice a year.

Monthly testing of smoke detectors is crucial to ensure they're working properly.

Many local fire departments offer free smoke detector installation for neighbors who need them.

Daylight saving time means it's time for neighbors to change their clocks, but experts say it comes with another important reminder about home safety.

"We wanna remind everybody to make sure that they check their smoke detectors and change the batteries out. Daylight saving time gives a good reminder that twice a year, you need to change the batteries. But also more importantly, we wanna make sure that people are checking them monthly to make sure that they work," St. Johns Fire Chief Kevin Douglas said.

Douglas shared his timely tips to keep your home prepared for a fire emergency.

"So to test the batteries in your smoke detectors to make sure that they work, all you do is press the button in the center of them. And make sure that it alerts," Douglas said.

For neighbors who don't have working smoke detectors, Douglas recommends checking with your local fire department. Many departments offer free smoke detector installation at no cost to residents.

