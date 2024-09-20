ST. JOHNS FEASTIVAL: How community is coming together through food

The St. Johns Feastival is celebrating it's 5th year on September 21st.

The Feastival was created as an effort to help neighbors explore new foods, while also exposing them to healthier and local choices.

Video shows event coordinators Megen and Brent Hurst talking about the events impacts and more.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Transforming St. Johns into a food market isn’t easy. I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how one organization is introducing our neighbors to a world of culture through cuisine.

“It’s really a great way to connect people with local food,” said Brent Hurst, Co-owner of OhMi Organics in St. Johns.

Megan and Brent Hurst have been running their organic chocolate shop in St. Johns since 2017. Their mission is to make a sweet treat a little bit healthier. The organic shop uses only nine ingredients. But this weekend is about a lot more than just what they’re selling. The pair created the Fall Feastival, now in its fifth year.

“People came to the very first one, and now they come every year. They learn about local farms that they maybe never heard of, so now they have local sources for meat, eggs, and other stuff like that,” said Megan Hurst, Co-owner of OhMi Organics.

The Feastival's vendors come from Mid-Michigan and beyond. Brent says the impact can go far beyond one meal, with money staying in Michigan.

“There is a lot of research that’s been shown that it’s a much better situation economically, but most importantly for your health,” said Brent.

And the Feastival might lead to a more permanent food option for neighbors.

“We do this every year because we want to raise money for someone to open an organic grocery store here in town and a farm-to-table restaurant,” said Megen.

The Feastival runs Saturday from 11 to 5 in Downtown St. Johns.

