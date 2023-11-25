St. Johns family spends quality time finding Black Friday deals

Every year since 2003, Kristen Norcross, her Mom, and sisters all have used Black Friday to save

When the covid-19 pandemic hit, they changed their tradition and it stuck

The family now browses the online stores and spends quality that way

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Black Friday shopping started Friday and is expected to be busy this year. The National Retail Federation says that an estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online. To combat the craziness ,the Dewitt Meijer says the company is giving those extra time this year.

"We have a 3 day ad that started yesterday to give them the time and space to shop as they choose," said Store Director, Kristine Schaeding. "Versus the maybe we would call it the old way of black Friday early morning, everybody is rushing in and scrambling to get the best deals."

Now this is what a traditional Black Friday would look like, but one family in St. Johns is doing it completely different this year.

The morning starts with drinks, and a homemade breakfast.

A then Kristen Norcross' family gets to work.

Since 2003, Kristen and her family have made Black Friday a tradition. Rushing the stores and getting all of the deals... now 20 years in, things have changed.

"We are always doing it in our living room, it's much easier that way," said Norcross.

Kristen and her sisters spent every year dividing up what they needed to get and stood in lines to make sure it happened. But since the covid-19 pandemic, they have crafted this new tradition.

"We weren't able to get together for a very long time, and so it's a safe way for us to be able to spend time together, still get done what we need to for the holidays, but also we can do it safely in a smaller group," said Norcross.

The change has also invited other members of her family to become involved. her son says that the tradition is one that he looks forward to.

"with thanksgiving and black friday being right together, it's a good way for everybody to get back and enjoy each others presence again," said, Gabe Cleland.

The family still divides the work for shopping, but makes the most of all the time they can spend together.

