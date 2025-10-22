St. Johns families worry about SNAP benefits as government shutdown continues

St. Johns families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are concerned about their food security as the federal government shutdown puts the program at risk.

The federal government shutdown continues to impact millions of Americans who depend on food assistance programs, including families right here in St. Johns.

"It's absolutely terrifying," said Amber Stanton, a St. Johns neighbor who relies on SNAP benefits to feed her family.

Many states have already issued notices that SNAP users will not receive any new food benefits in November. While Michigan has not yet given such a warning, the uncertainty is causing anxiety among neighbors.

"It's the holiday season, we've got the two biggest meals of the year. We're a family of nine, and the prices at the store are horrifying," Stanton said.

Stanton mentioned she would need to use emergency funds if her family lost access to SNAP benefits. Meanwhile, local organizations are preparing to step in if needed.

The Basic Needs Center in St. Johns is one such organization getting ready for a potential increase in demand. Board president Jim Pearl explained their preparations.

"We have been looking at alternative ways to get more food in a quick manner. If there is a big influx of new people needing food, we'll have to find more resources," Pearl said.

Pearl estimated that about 90% of his food pantry's clients are SNAP recipients, highlighting the significant impact any disruption to the program could have on the community.

Despite the uncertainty, both Pearl and Stanton emphasized that St. Johns is a community that comes together in times of need.

"A lot of the food banks, a lot of the needs centers, baby pantries… Thank God we're in a community like where we are. Because they're all there to help and they know they're gonna need the help," Stanton said.

