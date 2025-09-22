St. Johns families advocate for Silver Alert system to help find missing seniors

Michigan lawmakers are pushing for a Silver Alert system, similar to Amber Alerts, to protect seniors and those living with dementia.

The Michigan House of Representatives has approved a plan for a Silver Alert system to notify the public when seniors and vulnerable adults go missing.

A St. Johns neighbor with early-onset dementia went missing for 26 hours earlier this summer.

Local caregivers believe the system could save lives and provide crucial support for facilities caring for those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The proposed Silver Alert system could significantly change how Michigan communities respond when seniors and vulnerable adults go missing.

"It could have brought him home a lot sooner. It would've saved a lot of worrying," said Amber Stanton, a St. Johns neighbor whose 56-year-old father, William, has early-onset dementia and was missing for 26 hours earlier this summer.

The House has approved the plan that would alert the public when seniors and vulnerable adults are reported missing, similar to how Amber Alerts function for missing children.

"I think it could save lives. I used to be a CENA, you did home healthcare. And I've dealt with dementia patients that like to wander. In their head, they're perfectly fine. For their families, they're not," Stanton said.

Lindsey McKee, who works with individuals living with dementia at Grace Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care in St. Johns, sees potential benefits for care facilities.

"We don't really have anything like that currently. And so for those reasons, especially with our Alzheimer's and dementia residents, it's extremely helpful being able to provide that for them if they were to leave," McKee said.

The legislation has been referred to a Michigan Senate committee for review.

"You don't really know how important something like this is until you're dealing with the situation yourself," Stanton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

