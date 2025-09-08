St. Johns domestic violence shelter faces potential funding cut, staff warns of life-threatening impact

SafeCenter, a domestic and sexual violence service in St. Johns, is preparing for potential funding cuts that could significantly reduce its ability to serve victims in Clinton and Shiawassee counties.

SafeCenter could face up to a 20% reduction in funding.

The Michigan House has approved a state budget that reallocates crime victim grant dollars.

Staff warn that funding cuts could mean fewer crisis calls answered and reduced capacity to help victims and survivors.

WATCH: St. Johns domestic violence shelter faces critical funding cuts that could impact survivor services

The potential cuts could have devastating consequences for an organization that serves as a lifeline for many in rural communities.

"It's gonna have grave impacts. We're talking about life and death situations, so this has a very real human impact," said Hannah Gottschalk, CEO of SafeCenter.

SafeCenter provides critical services addressing domestic and sexual violence in areas where access to resources is already limited. The organization now faces a double financial threat.

"A potential federal shortfall in funding up to 20%, and that consists of our Victims of Crime Act funding," Gottschalk said.

In addition to the federal funding reduction, SafeCenter could also see cuts from the state. The budget approved by the Michigan House reallocates grant dollars that help crime victims.

I asked Gottschalk what it means for her nonprofit if that funding cut goes through.

"That could look like a reduction in staff, which ultimately leads to a reduction in our capacity to help victims and survivors. That may mean that we're not able to answer as many crisis calls," Gottschalk said.

For survivors, these services are essential. One domestic violence survivor, whose identity is being protected for safety reasons, spoke about the organization's life-saving impact.

"If it hadn't been for the SafeCenter, I would probably be dead by now," the survivor said. "Life or death for the parent going through it and the children involved. And if we don't have those resources, we're just gonna keep hearing more and more deaths on the news."

Gottschalk hopes to have answers about the looming cuts by the start of the fiscal year.

When contacted about the impacts of the budget, Michigan House Republicans provided a statement from State Rep. John Roth, who said in part, "Our plan moves $4 million in funding from nonprofits to existing advocacy centers."

Roth added, "The funding may not look the same this year, but House Republicans are putting law enforcement and crime victims first in our budget planning."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

