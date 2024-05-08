St. Johns district bond proposal rejected by voters

For months, the St. Johns bond proposal has been the talk between the school district and residents.

After voters took to the polls on May 7th, the bond was struck down after a vote of 2205 to 2096.

Video shows residents responses from the polls.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, where Tuesday, neighbors cast their votes on a $92 million proposed bond for the district.

Unofficial results show that voters struck down the bond, with 2096 votes in favor and 2205 votes against.

Some voters felt that the district is asking for too much since the last bond 14 years ago.

"There are a lot of wants in there that go along with a few needs that are very legitimate. But when they start throwing in a bunch of wants in there on top of that, they're just playing on our sympathies," said resident Chris Deliso.

When I talked with neighbors at the polls Tuesday, others had hoped it would pass.

"For all of us here, we're not really going to see anything different, it's really just a continuation and updating. And we need to always update," said resident Robert Green.

With a no vote taking the election, neighbors will see taxes lower over a series of years.

The school says that they do have a plan B to carry out some bond items, but will have to evaluate how those next steps take place.

