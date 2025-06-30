ST, Johns — I visited the train depot in downtown St. Johns where a new renovation project is underway to maintain this historic building that means so much to the community.

St. Johns Depot renovation project aims to preserve local history

Just through downtown, on Railroad St., you'll find a piece of St. Johns history.

"It's what St. Johns was built around, was the train," said Bill Schafer, city of St. Johns Recreation Director.

The St. Johns Depot has stood as a community landmark for decades, and now a renovation project aims to ensure its future for generations to come.

"The project mainly is just repainting the walls and the ceiling on the inside, changing the lighting, getting the floor cleaned professionally and the new sound deadening," Schafer said.

The renovation project costs between $25,000 and $30,000 and is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.

"It means a lot to this community. I mean, it's part of our history. This train depot's been here since 1920, I think. It's a nice little project to make our facilities better," Schafer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

