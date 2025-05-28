St. Johns continues road improvement plan to fix potholes and repair streets

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — St. Johns is entering the third year of its road improvement plan, targeting pothole repairs and improvements on six streets.

St. Johns will repair 1.4 miles of streets this summer as part of year three of their road improvement plan, bringing the total to 7.7 miles after the plan is complete.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, pause during the Mint Festival, and resume in August, with an estimated cost of $800,000 in taxpayer funds.

The current street repairs are part of a six-year improvement plan expected to be completed in 2028.

Watch the video to learn what streets will be affected:

St. Johns tackles potholes in year three of six-year road improvement plan

Justin Smith, City of St. Johns Director of Public Services, said that this summer the city will repair 1.4 miles of streets, with a total over six years of 7.7 miles.

The goal is for the first phase of work to begin in June, pausing for the Mint Festival and resuming in August.

"Be aware. We'll keep notification as the streets start, door hangers, that type of stuff,” Smith said. “Big thing is just, if you don't need to go down those streets when they're in construction, we ask you to go around and just be safe while you're driving through them,"

Claire Bacarella

Smith says this year's repairs are estimated to cost around $800,000 of taxpayer funds. This street improvement project is part of a six-year plan expected to wrap in 2028.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook