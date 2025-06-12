St. Johns concert series brings music and community together for 22nd season

ST. JOHNS, Mich — Retired St. Johns High School orchestra teacher Bill Tennant is continuing his musical legacy through a concert series at a band shell bearing his name.

The free concert series at St. Johns City Park runs Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

The 126th Army Band will perform tonight to kickoff the series after years of recruitment efforts.

Donations are being accepted for an addition to the band shell that will be completed by next year's series.

The sounds of lawnmowers and children playing at St. Johns City Park will soon be replaced by music filling the air.

Bill Tennant, retired St. Johns High School orchestra teacher and chair of the Concert in the Park Committee, has transformed his passion for music from teaching students to sharing performances with the entire community.

"With all the things going on in the world today, it's nice to enter a different universe here. And just for two hours, just focus on the music and each other," Tennant said.

For Tennant, the concert series represents more than just musical performances - it's about building community connections. This year's 22nd season will feature the 126th Army Band, a group Tennant says he's been trying to bring to the series for years.

When asked about carrying on his legacy through the band shell performances, Tennant expressed his gratitude.

"It's really nice. It's really cool to sit in that audience for all these concerts. I sit there in my chair along with everyone else. And to look around and see them really enjoy themselves, it's really a good feeling to see that happening. And that's what it's all about. It's about bringing music into St. Johns and mid-Michigan, but it's also about building a community," Tennant said.

The concert series takes place every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in St. Johns City Park and will continue through Labor Day. The series is sponsored by the City of St. Johns and the Clinton County Arts Council. While admission is free, donations are being accepted to fund an addition to the band shell, which Tennant says will be completed in time for next year's concert series.

