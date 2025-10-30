With SNAP benefits set to pause at the beginning of next week, local food assistance programs in St. Johns are preparing for an influx of people seeking help.

The Good News Kitchen at St. Johns Lutheran Church serves over 600 free meals a week to anyone in need.

Local food assistance programs are already seeing an increase in new families seeking help.

No documentation is required to receive food assistance at these local programs.

WATCH: St. Johns community kitchens step up as SNAP benefits face uncertainty

St. Johns community kitchen prepares for increased demand as SNAP benefits face pause

On a fall day at the Good News Kitchen in St. Johns, volunteers work like an assembly line, efficiently preparing chili cheese dogs, chips and cookies. They serve more than 300 meals in just two hours.

"We provide meals to whoever needs them. It isn't just economic based. If you need a meal or you want a meal, we're here," volunteer Marsha Brook said.

The kitchen operates every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, where volunteers like Brook prepare free meals for anyone in the community.

"We know that next week is probably going to be really busy because it's the first of the month, and the food uncertainty… I'm sure it's gonna pick up," Brook said.

That uncertainty stems from thousands in Mid-Michigan at risk of losing food assistance. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could run out by the start of next week.

Jim Pearl is already seeing impacts. He works with Good News Kitchen and the St. Johns food pantry known as the Basic Needs Center.

"This week at Basic Needs, we've seen an increase in new families, and a lot of calls like, 'How do I access your services? What do I need to bring in order to get food?'" Pearl said.

Pearl emphasized that anyone can utilize these resources. To get food assistance, you don't need to bring anything with you, and help is available for everyone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.