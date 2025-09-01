Uncle John's Cider Mill hosted its annual Cruise In Car Show on Sunday, bringing classic car enthusiasts and community members together in St. Johns.

The annual car show at Uncle John's Cider Mill has been a community tradition for many years.

Classic car owners like Courtney Myers have been participating in the event year after year.

Car enthusiasts want to encourage young people to pick up the hobby.

WATCH: St. Johns classic car show draws enthusiasts to Uncle John's Cider Mill

St. Johns classic car show brings community together at Uncle John's Cider Mill

I was at Uncle John's Cider Mill where neighbors came together to see some classic cars Sunday as St. Johns residents cruised out of summer and into fall with a community car show.

The event featured numerous vintage vehicles on display with plenty of community members turning out to enjoy the spectacle.

"This is actually one of our favorite shows. We've been coming to it for probably ten years. It's just a super fun show. They have a lot to do, a lot for kids to do. We just really enjoy this show," said Courtney Myers, who brought her '51 Chevy from Flushing to participate.

For enthusiasts like Myers, these car shows represent more than just an opportunity to display flashy vehicles.

"This is like a dying sport. Like you don't see very many younger people getting involved with the old cars. So it would be nice to be able to keep these cars on the road," Myers said.

The annual event has become a tradition for many in the St. Johns area, combining automotive history with community gathering at one of the neighborhood's popular fall destinations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.