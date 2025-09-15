St. Johns city master plan to address affordable housing needs

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — During my time in St. Johns, one topic keeps coming up as I talk to neighbors: affordable housing.



The city of St. Johns is working to finalize a five-year master plan with a major focus on improving housing affordability.

Local residents like bar manager Anthony Mazzolini have struggled to find affordable housing in the area.

Public hearings will be held over the next few months to gather community input on the plan.

It's an issue on many neighbors' minds throughout my neighborhood.

"Coming out of school, everything was so expensive I couldn't afford to move and live on my own with groceries and rent," said Anthony Mazzolini, manager at Bruno's Bar.

Mazzolini's search for affordable housing was so tough that he had to move back in with his parents. When asked if he would be interested in affordable apartments in town, his answer was clear.

"Of course, yes. I would be very interested to move closer into town toward more happening, rather than out in the country with my parents," Mazzolini said.

On Monday, I learned that the city is moving closer to finalizing a five-year master plan that includes a major focus on improving area housing.

"This is an important process for the city. This sets our direction for five years. We're just kicking off the input from the general public," said Mayor Scott Dzurka.

Dzurka told me some important aspects included in the plan are efforts to transform the silo area, beautify downtown, and improve signage. There will also be opportunities for neighbors to have their voices heard.

"For the next couple months, we'll be holding public hearings, taking written testimony, and giving us all some ideas. We're gonna incorporate all those ideas into the next round of drafts, and then hopefully by the end of the year we'll be close to wrapping up this draft and finishing up the master plan," Dzurka said.

Dzurka says the current draft of the plan will be available online for neighbors to view shortly.

