St. Johns cider mill brings orchard to Lansing! Cider bar, market opens in Frandor Shopping Center

LANSING, Mich. — Phillips Cider Bar & Market in Lansing's Frandor Shopping Center opened Wednesday with 11 flavors of hard cider on tap, bottled cider, homemade candles, ambience and so much more.

The cider comes from Phillips Orchard & Cider Mill in St. Johns, owned by Brian Phillips and his husband Gregg Smyth.

"It's been in my family for 170 years now," Phillips said. "I'm the sixth generation."

Phillips said they started making hard cider about four years ago, and now, they produce up to 5,000 gallons per year with 34 kinds of apples and other fruits like plums, peaches, cherries and blueberries and herbs like lavender and ginger.

"We do wood-aged ciders, we do hopped ciders," Phillips said.

Next to the cider bar is the market with fresh cider, baked goodies and other Michigan-made market items.

"All our baked goods are made out at our farm in St. Johns," Phillips said. "Everything we sell is made in Michigan, so if we don't make it, it comes from someone else who did."

Phillips and Smyth hope this new stop will shorten the drive for their untapped cider market.

"Obviously there's a lot of new-customer potential in the Lansing area, so we just thought being here would give us a better chance of connecting with those people in a different way than what we've done in the past," Phillips said.

The new location is located at 3000 Vine St. and will be open seven days a week. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cider bar is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook