St. Johns church hosts event to honor those that aren't here for holidays

After losing her father at a young age, GracePointe Pastor Jessica McCrackin said it was harded to be jolly during the holidays

Instead of pushing those feelings aside, Jessica incorporated them into an event she made at the church called "The Longest Night"

The event honors loved ones that have passed and allows people that need a space to reflect or remember to do so

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg. The holiday season is one that normally brings cheer, but for some, the holidays can hold other emotions, and one church here in St. Johns is helping to provide comfort to those in need.

An empty chair stands alone in the Grace Pointe Church. It's a symbol for those who are no longer present at the holidays. For Pastor McCrackin, that person is her father, whom she lost at a young age.

"I know sometimes you want to feel the holly and jolly, but you just can't, and you can't manufacture it," said McCrackin.

After sitting with these thoughts, she knew that others most likely struggled with some of the same emotions. So she decided to make an event named "The Longest Night" to help those through the holidays.

"This is a space where people can come and acknowledge the reality that sometimes life sucks. and also that god is here and there is hope," said McCrackin.

Jessica also understands not everyone is religious, but still encourages the space for anyone struggling with anything in their life.

"We all need one another. And we all need to be reminded that we're not alone. You can be an atheist, agnostic, someone of another faith, it doesn't matter. This is a safe space, and you can hear that you're not alone," said McCrackin.

Each person who comes gets a candle, which McCrackin says helps to to illuminate the spirit of those we've lost.

McCrackin says that the event will return during the holiday season next year, allowing those that feel alone to be reunited once again.

