St. Johns businesses along US 127 are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year as Fourth of July travelers head north through mid-Michigan.

Businesses along US 127 in St. Johns expect more customers during the holiday weekend.

Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill stays open during holiday weekends to serve travelers.

US 27 Motorsports sees a boost from the holiday traffic and the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July.

WATCH: St. Johns businesses benefit from Fourth of July travel rush

St. Johns businesses see boost from holiday travelers on US 127

Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill, typically known as an autumn destination, sees significant business during summer holiday weekends too.

"Fourth of July weekend's coming up and it's one of our busy travel weekends," Brian Phillips, orchard co-president said.

Those driving north on US 127 pass directly by these local businesses, creating a noticeable impact on their foot traffic.

"We are normally 10%-15% busier on a travel weekend versus just a regular weekend," Phillips said.

Just down 127, US 27 Motorsports also benefits from the influx of holiday travelers.

"We'll likely have a pretty big influx, likely on Saturday, of people traveling through our parts and accessory department," said Shane Sake, operations director at US 27 Motorsports, said.

Sake told me the boost in business makes opening during the holiday weekend worthwhile. Similarly, Phillips explained that the orchard always remains open during holiday weekends.

"We know people are traveling and need a place to stop, or pick up a little gift or memento of their trip. We try to be here when they wanna stop in," Phillips said.

Both businesses expressed appreciation for their location along the popular northern route.

"Once you pass us, you're on the way north and we're kinda the gateway for that," Sake said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

