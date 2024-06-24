St. Johns Brewing Co. Owner sells restaurant to pursue retirement

Jim Holton owns 6 restaurants across Mid-Michigan. Including St. Johns Brewing Company.

Holton says that since he has been in the industry for 30 years, and since Covid he has been thinking about retirement.

Video shows Holton's restaurant and the love he shares for St. Johns.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. The Brewing Company is a spot that's great if you need a drink and a bite to eat, but soon, the face behind the restaurant will change.

Jim Holton has been in the restaurant business for 30 years. When he set his sights on this building, he knew he had something special.

"I saw the vision of what this would look like. You have the old vault doors inside here that I wanted to keep... the high ceilings," said Holton.

For the past five years, Holton has poured his heart into St. Johns Brewing Co. Now, he's looking to sell his beloved establishment as he embarks on an early retirement.

"COVID changed so many people, and it also changed me. It changed my mindset on what my future is going to look like. Knowing that this is my farthest away restaurant out of my six, I started with St. Johns. I knew it would be a great restaurant to find a great owner, find a good match down here, and then we'll go from there and see what happens," said Holton.

Holton believes St. Johns deserves an owner who will continue his legacy of community involvement and care.

"It's the local charities you do work for. It's the stuff you do, whether it's the bridal shower, wedding shower, birthday, or retirement party, that's where you go—to a local establishment. And when you get to know your customers, like my staff members know them inside and out, it's wonderful," said Holton.

As the search for a new owner begins, Holton assures the community that the brewery will remain open, inviting everyone to keep brewing up memories in this cherished space.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook