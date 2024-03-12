St. Johns Board of Education and City Commission collaborate on current and future projects for first time

For the first time, the St. Johns Board of Education and City Commission collaborated in a meeting to discuss current and future projects of the district and city.

The collaborative meeting helped to bring ideas together that incorporated both the city and district.

Video shows the meeting, agenda items being discussed, and the impact the collaboration has.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. Monday night, a joint meeting was held between the Board of Education and the City Commission, looking to come together to find ways to grow both the school and the community.

For St. Johns, it was the first of its kind.

A meeting that brought both the Board of Education and City Commission together to work on ideas that go hand in hand with both agencies.

"All of that stuff is just going to bear fruit the more we work together and collaborate," said St. Johns City Manger, Chad Gamble.

And there are several key projects coming up for the city and the school.

The district has proposed a $92 million bond to address safety and security, a new childhood center, building and learning efficiencies, and athletics and fine arts facilities.

Down the road, the city referenced projects like restoring the Wilson Center and park updates.

"I think having this type of meeting, having this dialogue, and having these conversations back and forth prioritizes what we want to have as a city and a district, and we're going to keep that momentum moving forward," said Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume of St. Johns Public Schools.

The district and the city plan to have more meetings like this one to continue building off one another to grow St. Johns for the better.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook