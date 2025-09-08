St. Johns bars see business boost from Lions football season

St. Johns bars and restaurants are welcoming the start of the Lions football season with packed houses and enthusiastic fans.

Local establishments like Ryan's Roadhouse and Bruno's Bar report increased business during Lions games.

Managers say football season brings the community together around a shared love for the team.

Despite Sunday's loss to the Packers, St. Johns fans remain hopeful for the season ahead.

I visited two local businesses to explore the impact Lions football has on them.

At Ryan's Roadhouse in St. Johns, the atmosphere was electric for the season opener against the Packers.

"Everybody's really been waiting for the season opener. Especially against one of our rivals and division rivals - the Packers," Zach Colthorp said.

Colthorp, who works as a manager at Ryan's Roadhouse, told me the packed house on Sunday was expected. The Lions consistently bring in customers throughout football season.

"Definitely brings people in for the game, definitely brings in some business. For the locals, it really helps us out," Colthorp said.

Just around the corner at Bruno's Bar, manager Anthony Mazzolini shared similar observations about how Lions games unite neighbors.

"It's cool to see all the friendships and everything that people grow coming down here. Like our slogan says, Bruno's Bar, where good friends meet," Mazzolini said.

Even with the Lions' loss Sunday night, St. Johns residents remain optimistic about the team's prospects this season.

"I'd love to see if they can make a run to the Super Bowl and see how that affects us as well," Mazzolini said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

