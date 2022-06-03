St. Johns asks community to help paint mural downtown honoring local first responders

In just a couple of weeks, there will be a new mural in downtown St. Johns honoring local first responders.

It's no secret that the pandemic has significantly impacted first responders.

To honor their hard work, the city of St. Johns is asking the public to help create a mural celebrating them.

On Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tracie Davis of Tracie Davis Art and Murals in St. Johns is inviting people of all ages and abilities to help her paint a mural on the outside of the St. Johns Fire Department on State Street downtown.

The mural will be paint-by-number, and all materials and instructions for painting the mural will be provided.

The event is free to attend.

