St. Johns approves golf carts on city streets after community advocacy

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — St. Johns city commissioners have approved an ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets following neighborhood advocacy and discussion.



The ordinance requires operators to be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license.

Golf carts cannot be operated on state highways, roads with speed limits over 30 mph or at night.

Safety features like horns, mirrors and seat belts are mandatory for all golf carts.

After my reporting about the potential of allowing golf carts on city streets received significant community interest, I wanted to provide neighbors with a crucial update.

The St. Johns City Commission voted Monday to approve an ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets, a matter that has been a hot topic among neighbors.

Mayor Scott Dzurka told me last month that the ordinance was considered after a group of neighbors advocated for it with a petition.

St. Johns neighbor Raymond Armstrong doesn't own a golf cart but supports the new ordinance.

"I think that it's a good idea as long as the carts don't interfere with the traffic," Armstrong said.

When asked if golf carts would make downtown more accessible for him, Armstrong was positive about the possibility.

"If I lived in town and had a golf cart to use, I would. It would make it much more convenient," Armstrong said.

However, not all residents support the change. Shirleen Bujak, who recently moved to St. Johns and used to live in Florida, expressed concerns based on her previous experience.

"I don't feel that it's a good idea," Bujak said, citing a similar ordinance in place near her Florida home. "They had a lot of problems with it. And people were getting hit, people were getting killed."

Safety was a priority in crafting the ordinance, according to Mayor Dzurka. The new rules include several regulations: operators must be at least 18 with a valid driver's license, golf carts cannot be operated on state highways, roads with speed limits over 30 mph, or at night, and all golf carts must have certain safety features including horns, mirrors, seat belts and more.

According to the ordinance, "This Ordinance shall become effective twenty (20) days after notice of adoption is published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City."

The language of the ordinance can be viewed here, including more specifics on the regulations.

