St. Johns 2022 Mint Court crowned ahead of annual Mint Festival next month

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Ahead of the annual St. Johns Mint Festival coming up Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, the new Mint Queen and Court have been crowned.

Last Thursday, 22 contestants participated in the Mint Festival Pageant. After they interviewed with a panel of judges, spoke on stage and modeled formal wear, the Mint Court was selected.

The 2022 Mint Queen is Andrea McPherson, a St. Johns graduate and student at Ferris State University.

The first runner up to the Mint Queen, and Miss Congeniality, is Sarah Bovee, a junior at Grand Ledge High School.

This year's Junior Miss Mint is Anna Glew, a seventh grader at St. Johns Middle School.

Finally, the 2022 Little Miss Mint is Rylee White, a fifth grader at Oakview South Elementary in St. Johns.

Following the Mint Festival, these ladies will serve as ambassadors of the festival at community events and parades around mid-Michigan over the course of their year-long reign.

The newly crowned Mint Court will make their official debut in the Grand Mint Parade on Saturday, Aug. 13.

