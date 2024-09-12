SPEEDING UP CHANGE: How St. Johns Police Department is cracking down on fast drivers

Recently I spoke with neighbors in St. Johns that were concerned with fast traffic on their streets.

After hearing more concerns, the St. Johns Police Department is cracking down on enforcement to protect neighbors.

Video shows the ways officers are enforcing these laws and more.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'll sit and watch traffic; I'll run radar to confirm that people aren't speeding through these neighborhoods," said Crim.

Fast driving is bringing neighbors' voices together. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, learning how the police department is cracking down on dangerous driving.

Officer Crim has been with the department for just six months but is focused on one priority: safety.

"There are always going to be speeders out there; everybody has a little bit of a lead foot," said Crim.

Recently, some neighbors told me that drivers have been speeding through 25 mph zones. So, I got a chance to connect with the police to see how they’re taking action.

"This gentleman right here was going 42 miles per hour with radar," said Crim

Officer Crim says that since neighbors started calling in, they've increased patrols. Crim also mentions that radar signs are in use to target high-traffic zones and determine peak patrol hours for fast traffic.

"The reason for the stop today is going to be for your speed, okay?" said Crim.

For neighbors who see fast traffic in their neighborhoods, we conducted a test on a private drive to show how a 10 mph difference can impact safety.

"At any moment, somebody could run out into the street, right? A ball could go out with a kid chasing it, or a dog could run into the road. Every mile per hour over the speed limit decreases the amount of reaction time you have," said Crim.

Crim says that reports sent in via email and calls are logged, which helps them develop times, details on vehicles, and locations to better protect neighbors.

"So it may not seem direct and might be more old-fashioned, but it's much simpler for us to keep track of those complaints and prioritize them," said Crim.

The department says they want to work with the community on issues like this and are committed to making St. Johns a safer and happier place.

