Sparrow and Eaton RESA introduce a new way to combat opioid abuse

Opioid abuse is a problem that affects many neighborhoods across America

With this problem in mind, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA), and the Clinton County Substance Awareness Prevention Coalition purchased lock-boxes to give to patients

Video shows the lock box and how it helps to keep prescriptions safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg, where one special tool is joining the roster here at Sparrow to help prevent drug misuse.

"I see it in the impact on children and parents and the cycle of abuse that affects every aspect of people's lives, " said Dr. Greg Holzhei, a Family Physician at Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

Wednesday morning, University of Michigan Health Sparrow, Eaton RESA, and the Clinton County Substance Awareness Prevention Coalition introduced a new way to battle opioid misuse in Clinton County.

"As a pharmacist and a mom raising my kids right here in the St. Johns community, I think it's important that we increase awareness and provide the tools to our community in order to safely store and dispose of medications," said Danielle Rodewald, Sparrow Clinton Hospital's Pharmacy Manager.

The solution the groups found is providing each patient prescribed opioids at these clinics in Clinton County with a lock bag to secure the drugs at home so only they can access them with a combination.

"You can keep it away from animals, you can keep it away from children, and additionally, you are able to prevent someone from stealing them or breaking into it unintentionally," said Rodewald.

The National Institute says opioid-involved overdose deaths rose by more than 30,000 from 2019 to 2022. Family physician Dr. Greg Holzhei says that this lock bag initiative alone is giving him some relief.

"Opioids have become a huge epidemic here in America, and having these bags accessible is going to give me more comfort that I'm doing everything that I can to protect the patient, the patient's family, and friends," said Holzhei.

More than 4,000 bags will be given away due to grant funding to continue the fight against opioid misuse.

