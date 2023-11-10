SOMETHING FOR ALL: DeWitt band boosters hosts 21st annual holiday craft show

DeWitt Band Boosters is hosting their 21st annual holiday craft show on November 11

This year, over 100 artisans and crafters will be at the show

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The 21st annual Dewitt band boosters holiday craft show is taking place this Saturday.

From 9am to 3pm, at Herbison Woods elementary school in Dewitt, guests can find handmade jewelry, holiday decor, pottery, woodworking and so much more.

The venue will host over 100 artisans and crafters who all bring something unique to the table with pricing ranging anywhere from $5 to $400 dollars.

The craft show will also be giving back to those who have served our country by offering free pie and coffee to military veterans.

