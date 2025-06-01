Soles 4 Vets Memorial 5K raises funds for Michigan veterans' footwear

More than 100 runners participated in the third annual Soles 4 Vets Memorial 5K at Granger Meadows Park in Lansing to support veterans across Michigan.



More than 100 runners participated in the third annual Soles for Vets Memorial 5K at Granger Meadows Park in Lansing to support veterans across Michigan.

The event raises funds for Footprints of Michigan, which provides free shoes to veterans, and the organizer, Geronimo Lerma, emphasized the growing impact and community support for the cause.

Watch video below to learn more about how the "Sole Train" bus helps veterans in need and hear personal stories from participants, including a veteran who benefited from the program.

Geronimo Lerma, executive director of Footprints of Michigan, highlighted the growing impact of the annual fundraiser.

"It's a wonderful event that grows every year to see the people come out and support not just veterans, but the program itself. We travel all over the state of Michigan to help as many as we can yearly, so it helps out tremendously," Lerma said.

The organization operates what they call the "Sole Train" bus, which travels across Michigan distributing shoes to veterans in need.

Roni Perkins, a veteran who participated in the race, shared how the program has personally benefited her.

"Every Veterans Day, I'm able to come in and pick up a pair of running shoes and then meet a lot of people in the community that are like me – veterans," Perkins said.

Organizers hope to expand the event next year to assist even more veterans throughout Michigan.

