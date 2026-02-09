Solar farm proposed in Bingham Township sparks neighbor concerns

A nearly 1,600-acre solar farm project could soon be built in Bingham Township, adding to concerns from neighbors who already live near an existing solar facility.

Neighbors express concerns about noise and the project limiting future community growth near St. Johns

Township officials have limited control over the project due to recent legislation that puts more power in the state's hands

The Walker Road Solar Project, led by company RWE, would be constructed on land adjacent to the current Bingham Solar on Steel Road. Construction could begin in summer 2027, with the project expected to operate for 35 to 40 years before being removed.

James Lawless, who lives across from the existing solar farm and next to land proposed for the new project, has expressed concerns at public meetings about the expansion.

"We've had to look at it each and everyday from our front window," Lawless said.

While potential noise from solar panels is one issue, Lawless said his biggest concern is how the project could limit future growth near St. Johns.

"People talk about the sound of it, it does make noises that you end up living with when you end up living next to a solar field," Lawless said.

Last year, Bingham Township and the City of St. Johns reached an agreement to extend water along the M-21 corridor to support future development.

"That will help future development come east of town and just allow natural growth of the St. Johns community," Lawless said.

Part of the proposed solar site falls within that designated growth area.

Bingham Township Supervisor John Weber told me last month that the township has limited control over the project due to recent legislation that gives more power to the state, despite local opposition.

"Hopefully we can at least slow it down or at least let them know that we really don't want it here. We have better use for that land," Weber said.

RWE says the project will generate local tax revenue in addition to renewable energy production.

When asked about going from having solar across the street to potentially being surrounded by solar farms, Lawless laughed and said he would feel "entrapped."

An outline of the project including a map can be found here.

